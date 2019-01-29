WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Tune in to 13WMAZ News at 6 a.m. Thursday to hear from Chaley herself.

Chaley Clark posted her old phone for sale on the Facebook marketplace just before Christmas.

"It was just one of those things that I didn't care who bought the phone, just that the phone sells," she said.

She had sold several items through social media before and figured it was a quick, easy way to make a little extra cash before Christmas.

A buyer reached out and the two agreed to meet. Clark says she thought she had followed every guideline to stay safe, but...

"We were at a public place. It was broad daylight, about 9:30 a.m.," she recalled.

They met in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Elberta Road, but Clark says she quickly realized that this wouldn't be a routine sale.

"As soon as I touched the money, I knew it was counterfeit," she said. "It looked very real, but it felt like paper. I wasn't going to call him out on it because, in that moment, I was scared."

The man took off with her phone and the $50 change she had given him.

The next day, Warner Robins police arrested the man -- 19-year-old Devonta Williams.

Clark later learned they also connected him to the stabbing of a pizza delivery driver a week earlier.

"I could have seriously been hurt. I have two kids that need me. They're six and four," she said. "I could have been gone in a split second over a phone."

The whole experience prompted her to change all of her privacy settings on social media, so strangers can't get a glimpse into her personal life.

"On my Facebook profile, it says I'm married to my husband. My kids are all over my Facebook," she said.

Clark also deleted some selling apps like Letgo.

"The apps zoom in, not on your address specifically, but zoomed in on my neighborhood," she says.

Captain Chris Rooks with the Warner Robins Police Department worked Clark's case.

He says Clark did follow all of the usual suggestions to keep herself safe when selling on social media, but he has a few other suggestions for potential buyers and sellers.

"Research the buyer or seller," he said. "Sometimes just a quick Google search could bring up a news article or information."

He also recommends picking a more crowded public place to meet, like a large shopping center, a government building, or even a law enforcement building.

Capt. Rooks says, bottom line, trouble can show up anytime you agree to meet with a stranger, even if you follow all of these suggestions.

"If your gut tells you something is not right, walk away from the situation," he said.

Clark says she still plans to buy and sell items through social media, but she now has an even better understanding of what it takes to stay safe.

Additionally, you can adjust your privacy settings on Facebook to protect yourself from possibly being the victim of a similar crime.

13WMAZ Digital Content Manager Andrew Plaskowsky shares some tips below on how you can do that.

