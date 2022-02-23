'It is the best thing for all of us': Warner Robins city administrator resigns

Mayor Patrick says before she appoints a new administrator, she'll talk to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which will vet candidates.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins' first city administrator has resigned, effective immediately, less than a year into the job.

We went to Tuesday night's council meeting to get reaction from city leaders on David Corbin's decision to step down.

Former Mayor Randy Toms hired Corbin last year, saying a city administrator would help the city run more efficiently, but he lasted less than two months under Toms' successor. He sent his resignation letter to human resources right before noon.

Corbin's letter didn't give a reason for stepping down, but he wrote, "Transition is always difficult."

Councilman Derek Mack says he believes Corbin did what is best for him, his family, and the city.

Mack said, "If he couldn't be in compliance with the charter in the way it's laid out and with the way the mayor's enforcing the charter, then I think it is the best thing for all of us."

Last month, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick suspended Corbin for two weeks. She says he approved a contract without approval from mayor or council. Patrick says she does not know why he stepped down.

Patrick said, "We thank Mr. Corbin for the contribution he made to our great city and the constituents, and we wish him well as he continues his career of public service for wherever he goes in the State of Georgia. We will send him a letter accepting his resignation and thanking him for his service to the city."

Councilman Keith Lauritsen said on the phone, he "appreciates what he has done for Warner Robins. He will be missed;" and Councilman Kevin Lashley says he "is sorry to see him go" and appreciates the work he has done for them.

Lashley said, "I wish that we could've achieved a little bit more to probably keep him around. We've got a lot of issues coming up. We are behind the ball on budget process and everything else, and he was very instrumental in helping us with that process, so going forward, I am anxious to see who we get in to help with that budget process, because it is coming quickly."

Mack said, "The mayor has made her stance she'd do everything in accordance with the charter, and I stand behind her with that, so it's not anything personal. It's just business of the city and we have to move forward."

Patrick says before she appoints a new administrator, she'll talk to the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, which will vet candidates. She wants to start a nationwide search.