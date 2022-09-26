Warner Robins police working to solve case of mom missing since 2016

The mom of three, Christie Dutton, was last seen wearing jeans and a short-sleeved shirt on Ravenwood Way in March of 2016.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins woman went missing in March of 2016 and still hasn't been found.

The Houston County District Attorney's Office is offering an $8,000 reward for your help.

"She loved her kids more than anything," Zach Adcock said.

Adcock's mom, Christie Douglas, was last seen on March 16, 2016.

"It still hurts just as bad as it did six years ago," Zach said.

12 days later, Zach's stepdad reported her missing.

Zach was a freshman in high school.

"We could all speculate all we want, but what we need is the truth. We need someone to come forward that knows something, because someone knows something. We deserve to know what happen to her. It caused us a lot of pain, and it just doesn't go away and I don't think it can until we know what happened or if we find her," Zach said.

Christie was last seen walking on Ravenwood Way, maybe going to a friend's house.

Zach says it was normal for his mom to go on an evening stroll.

Sergeant Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department says she lived on Ravenwood Way.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a short-sleeved shirt.

"I think there was confusion as to where she may have gone or who she may have been with, but after a particular amount of time had passed, they felt that something was wrong and they wanted to go ahead and report it to us so that way people could start looking for her and see what was going on," Clark said.

Clark says she had a history of drug problems.

"She struggled with some things, but we all do, but she's a person, a great person, and she doesn't deserve to be forgotten," Zach said.

"There have been over the years many different tips came in, many different theories as to where she may have gone, who she may have been with. If there is anybody during that time who knew her, we would welcome a call as to say, 'When's the last time you saw her, who was the last person you saw her with?' or 'If you even heard anything -- it could be a rumor, it could be unsubstantiated -- but something we would be happy to check into,'" Clark said.

The 45-year-old had three sons.

"It's not fair for me, my brother, my grandma, my aunt. It's not fair to all of us having to live like this not knowing, when someone out there knows something and they could do something about it. If anyone out there knows anything, please just think about what this has done to me and my family. It's tore my grandma apart and it's hard to watch it does to her, too. It just caused us so much pain. All it takes is one person to see, maybe it will click in their mind, so please if anyone knows anything, call the police or go to Crimestoppers," Zach said.

Christie went missing just a week shy of her 46th birthday.

It's an unsolved case about a mom that this family doesn't want you to forget.