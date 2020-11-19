'An area of town that really needed this development': City of Warner Robins creates mixed-income housing for families, veterans

The Warner Robins Development Authority helped set up the project. Development Director Gary Lee says there was a great need.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Construction is underway for the second phase of an affordable housing project in Warner Robins.

The first phase of apartments opened Dec. 2019.

Gateway Pointe Apartments is located right across from Robins Air Force Base. The second phase will include 90 apartments -- more than 70 will be affordable housing.

Manager Natasha Worthy says you may contact them to see if you qualify for an affordable unit.

"That's what Gateway Pointe is for, for those to have something brand new. It can be affordable, and no one has to think about breaking the bank so that they can pay their rent," she said.

Six units will be reserved for veterans enrolled in classes at the VECTR center, and the remainder will be at market rate.

Adam Sokolowski is a veteran who lives at Gateway.

"I thinks it's great. Because the more opportunities that they have for people to stay here and attend college, the more attendance they'll have. That was a big determination for me. However, housing is limited. But the fact that they're building more just means more soldiers get more opportunities," he said.

The Warner Robins Development Authority helped set up the project. Development Director Gary Lee says there was a great need.

"It was an area of town that really needed this development. And we want to make sure that we have some things that were available for our military also to benefit from that. And this is a great opportunity for them," Lee said.