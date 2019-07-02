KATHLEEN, Ga. — Looking for a way to spruce up your usual dinner-and-a-movie date for Valentine's Day?

Lake Joy Trails of Terror has got you covered with their 'My Bloody Valentine 2019' experience, opening February 14, 15 and 16.

Caleb Battles is a worker at the trails.

"Each time we set it up and every time the doors open, we change the trails, it's a different experience every time you walk through it," Battles said.

He says this is the first year they're opening for Valentine's Day.

"We're pretty stoked about it, you know we normally have our 'Friday the 13th' fright, but that falls later on in the year this year, so we just wanted to do something different and special for the community," Battles said. "And not many people in Georgia have a 'Bloody Valentine' or anything for Valentine's, and we just love what we do."

In addition to opening the trail, they're also bringing you dinner for two packages on Valentine's Day for $85.

The dinner menu includes chicken, three sides and bread. You'll also be treated to goodies including t-shirts, wristbands, lanyards, fast passes, haunt tickets and extra experience tickets. There will even be a live DJ.

Battles says you'll need to come to find out what the extra experience is, and they have plenty of extra spots left.

He hopes they can do more trails for different holidays.

"We're all family, we love what we do, and putting it together we come here on the weekends, every single weekend, ever since the year started just to get this prepared, and we all come together, we hang out, it's just the family," Battles said.

They're also hosting a blood drive with the Red Cross on February 14. Those who donate will get $4 off their entry to the trails.

The trails are open February 14 from 7-11 p.m., and on the 15 and 16 from 7 p.m. to midnight.

You can buy tickets here. Regular entry is $14.

For any questions, you can call them at 478-338-4062. The trails are located at 428 Lake Joy Road in Kathleen.

Thursday, February 14

Blood Drive: 4-9 p.m.

4-9 p.m. Dinner for two package: 7-10 p.m., costs $85, tickets must be purchased in advance online, here

7-10 p.m., costs $85, tickets must be purchased in advance online, here Trails open 7-11 p.m., entry is $14

Friday, February 15

Trails open 7 p.m. to midnight, entry is $14

Monster Energy will be out on this day giving away free energy drinks.

Saturday, February 16

Trails open 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., entry is $14