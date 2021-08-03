Man safe after mobile home fire in Houston County

According to Chief Christopher Stoner, a man made it out of the home safely.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday morning mobile home fire.

According to Chief Christopher Stoner around 10:20 a.m., they got a call for a fire at 213 Wakefield Drive.

Stoner says the fire started in the kitchen and damaged part of the attic. He says crews got the fire under control quickly so most items in the house could be saved.