WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis JOY House Homeless Shelter hosted a 'Hunks in Heels' pageant Saturday night in Warner Robins, but it wasn't your typical pageant.

Men dressed up in drag and heels to raise money for the shelter, which provides support and transitional housing for homeless female veterans.

The men competed in four categories--casual wear, talent, evening gown, and interview question.

At the end of the night, it was Jason Niederkorn, a software engineer, who took home the crown. According to the event's program, Niederkorn has been married for almost 19 years and has three kids.

The event was held at the Homer J. Walker, Sr. Municipal Complex on Watson Boulevard.

