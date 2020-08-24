Warner Robins Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.
Police were notified around 4 p.m. Sunday that 70-year-old Anthony William Spears was missing.
According to a press release from the department, Spears is missing from Southland Station Apartment home and has not been seen since between 7 and 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say Spears suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is bipolar. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue cloth face mask, and an unknown color shirt.
Anyone with information on spears should call Detective Chad Pierce at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1877-68CRIME.