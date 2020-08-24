x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Warner Robins

Warner Robins Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's, bipolar disorder

He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue cloth face mask, and an unknown color shirt.
Credit: Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. 

Police were notified around 4 p.m. Sunday that 70-year-old  Anthony William Spears was missing. 

According to a press release from the department, Spears is missing from Southland Station Apartment home and has not been seen since between 7 and 9 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Police say Spears suffers from Alzheimer's disease and is bipolar. He was last seen wearing black pants, a blue cloth face mask, and an unknown color shirt.

Anyone with information on spears should call Detective Chad Pierce at 478-302-5380 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Bibb deputies find missing woman unharmed