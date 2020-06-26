The group is calling it a "drive-in/fly-in movie screening"

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Experimental Aircraft Association group in Warner Robins will host a movie screening Friday.

The group is calling it a "drive-in/fly-in movie screening." Pilots will fly in on their planes and gyrocopters or drive in at 7 p.m. and watch "Midway" once it is dark.

Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and snacks. They'll also be camping in the hangar that night.

This is the first time the chapter has been together since the COVID-19 shutdown. President Nancy Wilson says they're ready for the weekend festivities.

"Very excited -- I can't wait. I've been cooking the barbecue and smoking the meat all day. This is the first time that we've been together since COVID broke out. We haven't had any kind of get together since February and this is a way we can practice social distancing and still be together." said Wilson.

On Saturday, EAA chapter members and pilots from around the area are invited to a picnic. Wilson says meat, buns, drink, and chips will be provided. They're only asking you to bring a side dish. Participation will be limited to about 200 people.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.