Frank Malloy and Ben Jones emcee Museum of Aviation's annual fundraiser

Kids who are interested in science, technology, education, and math benefit from educational programs funded by the upcoming event.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The annual Museum of Aviation's auction, raffle, and taste of local cuisine event is back. On July 15, you can enjoy an evening of dishes from local vendors, live music, special guests, and a drawing to win $15,000.

All tickets sold will be entered to win the cash prize, and additional prizes will be available to bid on. Prizes include vacation packages, fine jewelry, and a new fully loaded golf cart.

Prizes and packages have been donated by community members and local businesses to support the goals of the museum.

Since the museum is free to the public, all funds raised will go towards promotion of Air Force history, and STEM education through their National STEM Academy.

"We really focus on having very high end quality activities for the kids to do and take part in. And that’s very important to do at lots of different age levels to develop that love for stem and get them ready for that in years to come," Melissa Spalding, Director of Education said.

A large part of their STEM education happens through summer camps that provide hands-on learning opportunities for kids.

Samuel Shelton went to one of those camps when he was a teenager, and loved it so much he came back to volunteer. At 19, he now works there part time and knows first hand how much of an impact it can have on kids.

"Honestly I liked every part of it. It was like the first thing that was like- yes- maybe you should think about being an engineer," Shelton said.

Spalding said seeing kids grow up and move onto great opportunities in STEM is one of her favorite parts of the job.

"I get to see these kids grow up and move on and do great things. And I think that we have made an incredible impact here because there’s something for all ages, we’re able to really follow these students and and be a part of their lives. And it’s wonderful that they can come back, and we can see them move on and do great things," she said.

If you'd like to purchase tickets, you can buy them here. Tickets are $60 for one, or $110 for two.