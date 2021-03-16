City council voted on Monday to allow Corbin to work for Terminus Municipal Advisors LLC while he works as the city administrator

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says after months of searching and at least 30 candidates from all the way from Washington state to right here in Georgia, the city finally has a new city administrator, David Corbin.

Warner Robins' new city administrator has been in the job for the past two weeks, and on Monday, he attended his first council meeting since being selected.

David Corbin's appointment comes after Warner Robins council approved a new charter, the state legislature passed it, and the Governor signed it.

The new charter adds a city administrator and clarifies the roles of individuals in city government.

In October 2019, 13WMAZ reported about a University of Georgia study that said Warner Robins was the only mid-sized Georgia city without a city manager or an administrator.

David Corbin isn’t new to dealing with local governments. Corbin says he served as the Chief Financial Officer for the City of Atlanta between 1999 and 2002. He’s also no stranger to Warner Robins city government. He’s been a financial advisor for the city through Terminus Municipal Advisors LLC for around the past four years.

"He certainly came in and earned my trust and showed me he certainly knows what he’s doing," Toms said.

Corbin says, with this, he already has his priorities set.

"Public safety, reinvestment, quality of life, just making it work better. Warner Robins has grown so much in the last several years, and it’s growing annually. The base is clearly an economic engine for not only the city but the region. How do we support that? How do we keep the growth? How do we maintain that growth?" Corbin said.

In the council meeting on March 1, when councilmen voted to appoint Corbin as city administrator, council also agreed his compensation would be what he already gets through Terminus LLC, plus an additional $5,000 for negotiations if necessary. Mayor Toms says Warner Robins currently is paying Terminus about $120,000 a year.

But though Corbin was just selected as city administrator, Mayor Toms says they’re having conversations about Warner Robins’ long-term relationship with both Terminus LLC and Corbin.

"I don't think there will be a conflict at all," Corbin said.

"We’re going to be taking it piece by piece. Can we keep Terminus on contract? Can we keep David as an employee? Can they commingle or can they not? We’re looking into all those issues," Toms said.