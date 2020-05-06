WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Friday, volunteers and members of New Song Missionary Baptist Church came out to feed their community with a mobile food pantry.

The church has hosted the food bank every month since last September.

New Song collaborated with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to hand out thousands of pounds of groceries.

At the end of the day, the church was able to send almost 500 families home with food and fresh produce.

"It is rewarding knowing that you are of use for the kingdom of God and that's really important because ministry extends beyond just the four walls of the church," says Pastor Andre Thomas.

Giving back to the people of Warner Robins is a habit that runs in the family.

Thomas' father, John Thomas, founded a homeless shelter, the Community Outreach Service Center, in 1999.

"It's been running for many years," says Thomas. "One of the things that is vitally important is that we administer to the needs of the least of these."

Whether, it's through the community center or food pantries like the one held on Friday, Thomas and volunteers at New Song are determined to help their community.

"We've gotten a really good response," says Thomas. "I really appreciate, especially in the time of COVID-19, being able to be of service and understand that even in this environment, God still has work for his people."

New Song Missionary Baptist Church holds their mobile food pantry on the first Friday of every month from 12 p.m. -2 p.m.

You can find New Song at 151 Tabor Drive in Warner Robins.

RELATED: Central Georgia churches join to distribute food at 5 Macon locations this weekend

RELATED: Middle Georgia Community Food Bank awarded $25,000 grant

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.