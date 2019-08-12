WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Christmas came early for some kids in Warner Robins.

Cozy Kidz, a nonprofit organization, gave away 200 new coats and over 100 pairs of shoes to children in need on Saturday.

Families could bring their children to Word of Life Ministries from 8 to 11 a.m. to pick up a free pair of shoes or coat.

Sisters Amanda Smith and Melinda English are organizers for the event. They have participated in the giveaway for four years and they say it's great giving back to the community.

"It was almost like Black Friday in here," English said. "There is so much love in here and we just want to show people that we care about our community and that we're here for our community."

English says they ran out of shoes so quickly that they started giving some of the children cash so they could go buy some new shoes.

Smith says Cozy Kidz is dedicated to providing various types of aid to underprivileged children.

Cozy Kidz Kicks for Kidz will be giving our brand new shoes to children in need on 12/07/19. Please see flyer for details.

MORE RELATED HEADLINES

List: Christmas events, giveaways in Central Georgia

Here's the 'Good News' in Central Georgia: November 24-30

Warner Robins rings in the holiday season with 62nd annual Christmas parade

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.