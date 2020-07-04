WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic has hit local businesses across Central Georgia hard. However, business owners are rising to the challenge and finding new ways to serve customers.

Victoria Hawkins and Jamie Miller, owners of Between Friends Coffee in Warner Robins, are working to make sure people can still enjoy a good cup of coffee and an even better book.

Until April 11, the literature-themed coffee shop is offering online ordering , curbside pickup and a book sale. When you buy a book, you get a free large coffee courtesy of a local author.

"One of [the local authors] reached out to us and said, 'If a customer comes in and buys a book, even if it's not my book, I'll buy them a free coffee. Then a couple of other authors joined in" said Miller.

If someone buys a book written by Wes Miller or Jodi Short, you can have a free chicken salad sandwich or cinnamon roll respectively.

Hawkins and Miller only sell books from local authors.

"You don't think about it, but reading these books is something these people have poured their heart and soul into," said Hawkins. It's a way to connect with them and connect with their stories."

Between Friends Coffee opened in 2016 and is located at 1080 State Route 96 in Warner Robins. They're open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

MORE OPEN FOR BUSINESS

Open for Business | CrossFit Carnivore

Open for Business | The Uniform Store in Warner Robins

Open for Business | The Party Store in Warner Robins

Open for Business | Comfort Farms in Milledgeville

Open for Business | Daisy Patch Flowers in Perry

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.