The Warner Robins police say they responded to the 400 block of Thomas Boulevard in reference to a person shot.

According to their Facebook page, they got to the scene and found a man lying alongside the road.

Police took him to Houston Medical Center for stabilization and then to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Investigators say the man is in critical condition.