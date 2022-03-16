'Record low unemployment': Robins Regional Chamber hosting job fair Thursday

There are entry-level jobs and openings for people seeking a second job, or considering a career change.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins Regional Chamber is hosting a job fair Thursday in Warner Robins.

We'll tell you what positions are available, and why companies are looking forward to meeting you.

Inside the North Houston Sports Complex, more than 40 businesses will be waiting for you to come check them out. In fact, Robins Regional Chamber's CEO April Bragg says there are 1,600 positions waiting to be filled.

Jobs can be hard to come by, but not in this day and age.

Sandra Milby said, "There is the national labor shortage and we are feeling that, too."

Milby helps run Visiting Angels in Warner Robins. You'll see her Thursday at the job fair.

"If you are looking for weekend work, or evening work, or morning work, it's really open 24/7, so that's what we are looking for, new caregivers," Milby said.

Bragg says plenty of companies are looking to hire.

"We experiencing a really unique situation here in Georgia. We have record low unemployment, but we also have a record high number of positions available. That means we need to get every available Georgian back to work and recruit future workforce going forward," Bragg said.

Chick-fil-A, Houston Healthcare, Goodwill, and the Houston County Board of Education are just some of the businesses that will be there. Angela Veillon attended the job fair last year, and now works at Mercer University in Human Resources.

Veillon said, "I know that I could still apply online to Mercer, but I just felt person-to-person contact, meeting someone face-to-face, goes a long way."

If you're not interested in HR, the job fair also has businesses looking to fill positions in manufacturing, food processing, insurance sales, engineering, hospitality, and even technical work on the base.

Bragg said, "From very skilled to entry level position in just about any industry you could think of."

"We can put them to work right away, so I'd love to see at least 5 to 10 new employees, this week and next week, from this job fair," Milby said.

According to the Federal Government, around 1,800 people were looking for a job in Warner Robins as of December 2021, less than half as many the year before.

Regardless of what you're considering, all of you will get a map and handout, which will help guide you through the process.