WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After postponing its season opening for COVID-19, Rigby's Water World finally kicked off its summer season.

According to staff, 200 people were waiting for Rigby's doors to open so they could hit the water Friday morning.

Rigby's, along with other water parks across Georgia got the green light to resume their services under state safety guidelines.

In keeping with those rules, the Rigby's Water World experience will have some slight changes.

While guests are not required to wear masks, all staff will. Rigby's has also created sections of seating to make social distancing easier.

Rigby's has sanitation stations around the park and lowered the amount of people allowed in at one time.

With all the changes in place, park staff have been excited to open up to the public.

"We are so excited to finally be open," says manager Gracie Rigby. "We have been talking about this nonstop since we were able to open the entertainment complex... we're so ready to facilitate everyone's fun this summer."

Rigby says that people have been excited to get out and have some fun in the sun.

Because of their postponed opening, Rigby's has extended their summer season so September 27.

Rigby's Water World is open seven days a week and can be found at 2001 Karl Drive in Warner Robins.

RELATED: 'This is going to help our hotels': Warner Robins mayor and council discuss plans for new visitor information center

RELATED: Warner Robins I-75 Visitors Center back up for discussion at Monday's council meeting

RELATED: Sandy Beach Water Park plans grand opening on May 23

RELATED: Warner Robins bowling alley to partially reopen on Friday

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.