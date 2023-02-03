WATCH LIVE: Robins AFB 2023 State of the Base address

Robins leaders spoke at the Cary W. Martin Conference Center in the Roy H. “Sonny” Watson Health Pavilion.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Robins Air Force Base leaders gathered at the Cary W. Martin Conference Center in the Roy H. “Sonny” Watson Health Pavilion for the 2023 State of the Base address on Thursday.

The annual event serves as a platform for mission partners at Robins to share the total economic impact of Robins in the community.

They updated the public on their priorities, progress, and partnership opportunities during Thursday's annual State of the Base event.

A crowd of more than 300 community leaders, development partners, and base supporters showed up to hear from RAFB leadership about what Robins Air Force Base has accomplished in the last year.

This year’s panel included:

Colonel Lindsay Droz, Commander, Installation & 78th Air Base Wing

Brigadier General John Eberlan, Commander, Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex

Colonel Jeffrey Peske, Acting Director of Contracting, Air Force Sustainment Center

Colonel Brian Clough, Deputy Director of Engineering & Technical Management, Air Force Sustainment Center

Colonel Christopher Dunlap, Commander, 116th Air Control Wing

Colonel David J. “Bo” Rice, Vice Commander, 461st Air Control Wing.