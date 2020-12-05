WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After holding a food drive last week, this Warner Robins group decided to continue paying it forward with another drive Monday morning.

The Shekinah Glory Praise & Worship Center partnered up with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to feed the community through their second food drive this month.

Warner Robins volunteers and community members were able to send over 375 families home with food.

"It was a blessing to be able to serve and be a blessing to the community," says center leader Stephanie Parker. "It feels good to be able to lend a hand and show some love."

Parker wants the drive to let others now that they aren't alone during the pandemic.

During both drives, Parker saw how much the food drives meant to members of her community.

"I've had people get emotional in the car, just to see that someone was out there and they cared about them... To see that we were willing to do whatever we could do to make things a little easier for them," says Parker.

#GivingBack by Feeding the community over 300 families was blessed 🙌 Posted by Shekinah Glory Praise & Worship Center on Monday, May 4, 2020

Parker says she is looking forward to giving back to the community with similar events in the future.

The worship center is also asking for people to donate their lightly worn shoes for their shoe drive.

To learn more, call the Shekinah Glory Praise & Worship Center at 478-273-4057.

You can also drop off shoe donations at the center, located at 1311 Green Street in Warner Robins.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | 33,927 confirmed cases, up 451 since Sunday night

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: Georgia Coronavirus Interactive map

RELATED: East Laurens High grad heads to college on softball scholarship

FACTS NOT FEAR | At 13WMAZ, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the coronavirus. To see our full coverage, visit our site section here: www.13wmaz.com/Coronavirus.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.