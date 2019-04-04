WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County middle school student is accused of bringing a firearm to school on Wednesday.

By email, school spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said it happened at Warner Robins Middle School.

She says an administrator found the weapon during a search and notified the school resource officer.

She did not describe the weapon, or give the student's age or grade.

According to McLaughlin, the student faces both school discipline and law enforcement penalties.

Principal Brett Wallace sent a recorded message to parents, saying the student brought a "firearm," but said that there was no threat against students and staff.

