MACON, Ga. — A Warner Robins man is paying tribute to soldiers for Memorial Day in a place everyone can see. Here's how he uses his yard to honor fallen heroes.

Mark Hardin spent five days decorating his front yard for Monday. He is a military man who says it's important to never forget the sacrifices those men and women made.

"Take just one minute and remember the fallen," said Hardin.

Hardin's father, grandfather, brother, and son all served in the military. He says the holiday hits close to home.

"It very much does. My family each year looks forward to seeing what I've done," said Hardin.

Hardin 3-D printed images of soldiers to display in his yard. One of the images is of his father. Some of the other images were donated from families who have lost loved ones in service.

Hardin says he hopes the display will encourage people to also think about the thousands of soldiers who still live among us.

"Remember these men and women. They've got wounds, too. You just can't see them," said Hardin.

Hardin says if you know someone who's served, he'll recognize them. Visitors can fill out a white envelope with that person's name and rank on it. They can drop the envelope in a donation box. Hardin says he'll print out the soldiers' name on a silver star to display.

The interactive display runs Sunday to Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight, and plays music and videos for visitors.

"They light up, and they enjoy it, or I touch their hearts and their expression again is why I do it," said Hardin.

Hardin will keep his display up until June 1.