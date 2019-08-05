WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Just in time for summer, a Warner Robins community is going to have a renovated park to enjoy.

Deloris Toliver Park is located near Suzanne Drive and the Boys and Girls Club for Warner Robins. Inside its new gym, students will be able to play basketball or just hang out with friends.

Mayor Randy Toms says this new facility is something people on the north-side can be proud of.

"I'm about to cry this morning, because it is just beautiful to me," Gloria Johnson said.

We first met Johnson, also known as Gigi, in June 2018.

Less than a year later, the city has finished phase one at Deloris Toliver Park. That includes a basketball gym, concession stand, and a police precinct.

RELATED: Warner Robins officials break ground on Deloris Toliver Park renovations

MORE: Warner Robins to build police precinct as part of park renovation

"Obviously for a long time the north side of town has not been not very well taken care of, and no new activity has come to this part of town, in a very long time," Toms said.

Toms says community leaders like Johnson and Alvin Robinson helped make the park possible.

"You really did not have anything opened here, (kids) would have to go to the other side of town," Robinson said.

Warner Robins Parks Director Jarred Reneau says construction cost $2.7 million dollars, with SPLOST dollars paying the bill. It's money Johnson says will go a long way.

"When we were coming up, and we put the building over here, to the other side to this gym, to us that building looked like what we got today, that is what that building represented for us," Johnson said.

Reneau says by July, new playground equipment and a splash pad will be opened, making it a neighborhood park everyone can come to.

"I want them to get out, the community is beautiful, that their green is just as green as the grass in the suburbs, this building is just a metaphor of what is to come in this neighborhood," Johnson said.

MORE NEWS OUT OF WARNER ROBINS:

Late night shooting at Warner Robins apartment complex leaves one man in critical condition

Better Than Ezra to headline 2019 Warner Robins Independence Day concert

Potential pay raise for city council members tops Warner Robins city council meeting agenda