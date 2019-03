WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — UDPATE | Police confirm that Stansbury has been found safe.

----

Warner Robins Police need your help locating a 12-year-old girl last seen leaving her home.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Nevaeah Stansbury was last seen with her light green floral backpack and a blanket leaving her home in the area around Donna Drive/Russell Parkway.

She’s 4’8” tall, weighs around 110 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where she is can call 911.