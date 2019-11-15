WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Employment, education, and entrepreneurship -- that’s what the Georgia Veterans Education Center has to offer, but starting in January, they will have even more education opportunities.

Operations Manager Terry Hamilton says they broke ground on the $3.9 million expansion project this summer.

"It’s tied to the strategic industries and the needs of Georgia and that’s why the expansion is happening now," Hamilton said.

Charlie Wilson is finishing 20 years of service in the U.S. Army. He came to VECTR to prepare to transition into civilian life.

"The programs and opportunities they provide can really change the life of anyone who really wants to come through this course," Wilson said.

He is almost finished with the HVAC course.

"It’s very different from what I do active duty and it’s something that has always interested me, and when this opportunity presented itself, it was the perfect drive for this field."

Pretty soon, there will be even more opportunities. Starting in January, VECTR will offer four new classes in two brand new buildings.

The new classes include certified manufacturing specialist, certified warehouse specialist, electrical construction and industrial systems maintenance.

"Georgia needs workforce, veterans need jobs and this is a good marriage in that," Hamilton said.

The new buildings sit on 11,000 square feet and Hamilton says they recruit veterans from all over Georgia to come participate in the classes.

Besides the HVAC course, they offer welding and commercial truck driving.

Depending on the class, courses run from four to 15 weeks.

VECTR opened back in 2016 through state funding and Hamilton said he expects the construction to wrap up early next month.

Wilson says because of VECTR, he feels ready to enter civilian life.

"Just take a chance. Your life will definitely change. It currently is really changing mine."

