VERIFY: Yes, Warner Robins could see higher tax bills

Most Warner Robins property owners could see higher tax bills, because property assessments went up and the city has not adopted the rollback rate.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — We reported last week that based on Warner Robins' new proposed millage rate, many people in Warner Robins could pay more in taxes.

After that, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick took to Facebook to call that "100 percent false."

Warner Robins Mayor and Council last week announced their proposed millage rate for 2022.

They said, the rate will stay the same at 9.98 mills.

"A lot of people were concerned their taxes were going to go up 14%, and what I tell people is, 'That's not accurate. You're not going up 14%. Our rate is staying the exact same. That's what the proposal is, but some people will pay more, because their property value has increased,'" Patrick said.

But is that true?

We spoke with Mayor Patrick again and reviewed the official documents sent to us by the City of Warner Robins.

"The millage rate will not bring a tax increase. What it will do, it may increase some people's tax bill, but the tax rate is the exact same. The city's in control of our millage rate, which is our tax rate; the county is in control of the property value, which our tax rate is compared against. That's just how it goes, but as far as a tax increase, they're not going to see a tax increase; increase in tax bill, some people will see any increase in their tax bill because their value has increased," Patrick said.

The city's announcement from August says: "The City of Warner Robins has tentatively adopted a millage rate which will require an increase in property taxes by 11.98% in Houston County and 14.59% in Peach County."

The city council could adopt what's called a rollback rate lower than last year's that would kept most bills about the same, but instead, they're proposing keeping the rate the same.

So, the answer is yes.

"Some residents of Warner Robins will see a higher tax bill, but only if their property value, their fair market value of their property will increase, per the Houston County tax assessor," Patrick said.

Most Warner Robins property owners could see higher tax bills, because property assessments went up and the city has not adopted the rollback rate.

The city notice says, on average, the owner of a $125,000 home would pay about $28 more and the owner of a $150,000 home would pay about $64 more.