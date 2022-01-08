'That's a huge step': Warner Robins agrees on $1.6M contract for land to build city center

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says they plan to break ground on Commercial Circle sometime next year, but next, they have to "close the contract."

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins is now one step closer to building a city center.

Monday night, the mayor and council agreed to a contract to buy a portion of Commercial Circle's land for the project.

They announced the news at the end of the council meeting, after a closed-door executive session on real estate.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said the council "executed a purchase and sale agreement" for about 6 acres of land.

The mayor says the city will create a "live, work, play" environment, including commercial, residential, and event spaces, walkable areas, and retail opportunities.

The purchase will cost the city $1.6 million.

Mayor Patrick said she campaigned on a city center, just like others have in the past.

"That's a huge step for the council and I. It has been a team effort. We have been working on this acquisition for months. So, it's really good to know we are under contract for that parcel," Patrick said.

Mayor Patrick said they still have some steps to go.

This is "just the execution of the purchase and sale agreement," which means they are under contract to purchase it.

Next, they will close; then Mayor Patrick said they will "celebrate the future of Warner Robins."

Mayor Patrick said they plan to break ground sometime next year.

Some of their other agenda items included separating the Municipal Court from the Warner Robins Police Department and making Bill Mulkey a part-time consultant for the city.

Mulkey retired from the Building and Transportation Department on Friday.

The city wants his expertise in reviewing rezoning plans and code enforcement documents.