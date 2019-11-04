WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Animal Control will be hosting an Easter-themed microchipping event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location on Stalnaker Avenue.

It costs just $15 to get your dog microchipped, and there will be events for the kids as well.

They'll be able to take pictures with the Easter bunny, participate in games and drawings, and eat popcorn, cupcakes, sno-cones, and cotton candy.

RELATED: Macon-Bibb Animal Shelter offers half-price adoptions and discounted microchipping

RELATED: Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare slashing fees, offering free microchipping for adoptions this weekend

RELATED: 'Chip me, don't forget me' held in WR to get pets microchipped