Warner Robins boasts variety of international flavors to try before Independence Day concert

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Everyone has their favorite go-to restaurants, but in light of Independence Day, we wanted to introduce you to some of the international city's flavors!

They call Warner Robins "the International City." It offers many authentic food options.

"We're a melting pot here in Warner Robins," Rikki Waite said.

Waite owns My Grandma's Empanadas. She says, if you crave an authentic Panamanian dish, her place is where you should go.

"It is a work of art and a labor of love, and I think people can taste that. They can feel it. They know it is coming straight from our heart and our family recipes," Waite said.

Everything from beef and cheese empanadas to black bean salsa stuffed avocados and stewed chicken soup.

But if you'd rather have hummus, a falafel, or mango chili cauliflower, then Metropolis Grill is the place.

"We get people from all over the world, all over the country. Some of them have experienced other food, and some of them don't, and they reach out to other people and they say, you need to try this. If they want Indian, Greek, or Mediterranean, you get all three under one roof," Roy Singh said.

Singh is the co-owner. He says Robins Air Force Base men and women love their flavors.

"They have traveled. They have told me, 'I've gone to Greece,' 'I've gone to India,' and they've had all this food there and they say, 'This brings me back to old memories,' and I'm like, 'That's what we are here to do,'" Singh said.

"They are used to different foods, and it's so nice for them to be able to come in here and have my Panamanian, Caribbean, Cayman Islands influenced food, and they can go right down the road and they can go to MJ's and they can have Lumpia there; or they can go down to Sushi Thai to Gigi's, and it is, it is the international city! I am so proud to be here," Waite said.

My Grandmas Empanadas and Metropolis Grill are closed on Fourth of July.

Here are their regular store hours:

My Grandma's Empanadas is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., every day, except for Sunday.