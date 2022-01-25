'It's our responsibility to the community': Warner Robins church providing free COVID-19 testing

You can drive up anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday to get a free COVID-19 test.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A church in Warner Robins says it is meeting the needs of the community by providing a new space for COVID-19 testing.

We talked with the church's pastor and visited the testing site to see it in action.

Located off Dunbar Road in Warner Robins, Fellowship Bible Baptist Church welcomes you to the city's newest COVID-19 testing site.

"It's our responsibility to the community, not just a directive from God, but also for the good of humanity," Morgan said.

Pastor Tolan Morgan's family just got over COVID-19, so he's even more motivated to keep his community safe.

Morgan said, "COVID-19 testing here at Fellowship is for the general public, not just the church, and again, doing what I can as pastor, leading this church to effect change in our community."

It's a partnership with a private company, so you don't need to schedule an appointment. Tami Goddard with COVID Solutions says it's a free, drive-thru process for both the insured and uninsured.

"So that they could come and don't have to worry about paying a $100 copay. They could come and get quick results," Goddard said.

You can drive right up to the Willie L. Reid Multi-Purpose Building, roll down your window, and get swabbed. Then, you'll get your results back within 24 to 48 hours.

Goddard said, "We're just happy we can serve the people in our hometown here."

"It's immediate and it's here for you Monday through Saturday from 10-4 p.m., right here at the church. so we look forward to extending the service and helping people as much as we can to progress through life."

They ask you to bring your ID and insurance card with you. They only offer the PCR tests, not the rapid test. COVID Solutions also provides home visits if needed.

As a reminder, you can also get free at-home COVID-19 tests from the Federal Government. Just head to COVIDtests.org to get four free tests sent right to your home. It'll take between 7 and 12 days to get to you.