Warner Robins council waiving vendor fees for Independence Day concert

The City of Warner Robins is waiving food-truck fees for one event, next week's Independence Day concert.

In city council this week, mayor and council voted to waive the $150 mobile food vendor permit fee and the $25 event fee for the July 2 extravaganza.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick's office said Tuesday's vote removed those fees for the Independence Day show only.

Angela Ivory owns a food truck in Warner Robins called a Taste of Creole. She started serving shrimp, oysters, gumbo, catfish, and more, earlier this year.

"I'm originally from Louisiana. My husband is from here, hometown, Warner Robins, Georgia. He actually was the one who talked about it, saying he wanted to do something like this, so I just grabbed a hold of what he said and gave it life. So I decided to do what I could do, which was Louisiana-styled cuisine," Ivory said.

She says she would rather not pay $25 every time she sets up at a new location.

"Basically, it holds you up, as far as paperwork is concerned, cause it takes 5 to 7 business days in order for you to even get it approved, so it would be nice even if we had to pay a vendor fee that way we could do it electronically, to get a quicker turn around time or no fee at all," Ivory said.

Vendors now have until the close of business on Monday, June 27 to apply to work the Independence show.