WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After a 13WMAZ report last week about people seeking to remove a Warner Robins councilwoman for not going to a meeting in months, she has returned.

Carolyn Robbins reportedly hadn’t been at a city council meeting since September, according to Mayor Randy Toms.

That extended absence prompted people in Warner Robins to discuss the possibility of removing her from office.

But Robbins was at Monday night’s council meeting with an explanation of the medical condition that prevented her from showing up to other meetings.

She said she has DISH, or diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis, which causes calcification along the ligaments where they attach to your spine. The hardening can cause pain and stiffness.

Robbins said they were in her neck and area around her ribs, and that she came to the meeting because, “the voters voted me to this position and I should be here to represent them.”

