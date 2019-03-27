WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Development Director Gary Lee was charged Tuesday in Houston County Superior Court, the court's website says.

The site shows 3 charges filed against Gary Dewane Lee, 2 for falsely reporting a crime and 1 for making a false statement.

The court's website says the crimes were allegedly committed in June of last year.

They appear to be the result of an investigation that began, according to one councilman, as a dispute over documents in an employee's personnel folder.

13WMAZ spoke with Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms Tuesday night over the phone. He would not confirm anything except that an indictment was delivered to City Hall earlier in the day. He would not say who it was for or what it said.

Captain Jon Holland with the Houston County Sheriff's Office also spoke to 13WMAZ over the phone Tuesday. He said his office's investigation was turned over to District Attorney George Hartwig's office "some weeks ago," but declined to say any more, referring further questions to Hartwig.

Hartwig did not answer the phone when called and has so far not responded to 13WMAZ's voicemail.

Gary Lee declined to comment on the case saying he "can't discuss it."

Last summer, Gary Lee was the subject of a GBI investigation after allegedly threatening to behead the city's housing authority CEO.

In October, District Attorney George Hartwig announced Lee would not be charged in that case because, in his view, Lee's comment did not meet the legal requirements to be considered a crime.