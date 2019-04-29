WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Development Director Gary Lee has been reinstated after an appeal hearing last Wednesday.

Mayor Pro Tem Keith Lauritsen made the announcement after ‘careful and prayerful consideration’ according to a letter received by 13WMAZ.

Lauritsen says he believes it’s in the best interest of the city to wait until Lee’s case is resolved before the city makes its formal decision.

Last month, a Houston County grand jury indicted Gary Lee on two counts of falsely reporting a crime and one for making a false statement.

Mayor Randy Toms told us that Lee asked for an investigation into alleged forgery at City Hall, but an investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office ended with Lee himself getting charged, and several weeks ago, Toms put him on unpaid leave.

Lee filed an appeal and a hearing was held last Wednesday, April 24.

