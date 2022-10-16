Warner Robins man dead after a motorcycle, truck wreck

EMS drove the motorcyclist to Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

A Warner Robins man is dead after a motorcycle crash this afternoon.

The Warner Robins Police Department responded to a wreck involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle Sunday around 1 p.m.

It happened at Lake Joy Road near Duskmore Drive.

EMS drove the motorcyclist to Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Houston County Coroner James Williams identified the motorcyclist as 23-year-old Christian Hicks from Warner Robins.

Hicks was driving a 2022 Kawasaki 650.

The department says the other driver was a 44-year-old male, driving a 2012 Ford F-250.

He was not injured.

Warner Robins Interim Police Chief Wayne Fischer said, "The motorcycle was traveling northbound in the right lane. The Ford was westbound on Abercorn St making a left turn. The motorcycle changed lanes to the left lane and struck the front bumper of the truck. Speed is a factor being investigated as it relates to the motorcycle in relation to damage to both vehicles."