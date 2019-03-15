WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man has been arrested and charged after officers found drugs and guns in his home during a search warrant.

Warner Robins police and a SWAT team were carrying out a search warrant in 31-year-old Lamar Jerome White's home on the 100 block of Hillside Terrace around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officers found firearms, cocaine, meth, and pills in his home.

White is charged with possession and receiving stolen property for the firearm. He was also arrested for probation violations.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is Warner Robins police hiring policy legal?

RELATED: Warner Robins police chief Brett Evans given mandate to lower hiring standard

RELATED: Northside HS student arrested after gun found in backpack