'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up.

It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.

The goal is to help low- to moderate-income families with their home repairs.

Home repairs can add up really quick.

Gloria Head has a leaky roof and a combined fixed income of about $26,000 a year.

"The income that I have won't fix the stuff on this house that needs to be fixed," she said.

"I'm just excited and I'm trusting and I'm believing that it's going to happen for me. I got to keep this house up. I've got to cook, take care of people, but most of all, I've got to take care of myself, my husband, and my nephew," Head said.

It covers some areas west of Highway 247, south of Ignico Drive, and north of Leisure Lake Drive.

If you live in the orange color area in this map below, you might qualify. If you do not live in this orange area, you do not qualify.

"This CHIP grant is specifically only targeted to low- to moderate-income individuals; and we really have to make sure that the census tracks have a certain percentage of poverty; and that's why those census tracts were chosen and ultimately awarded by the Department of Community Affairs," Hogan said.

Kate Hogan with the city says the grant pays for repairs, like a run-down roof, new electrical, plumbing or HVAC systems, or to fix foundations or rotting wood.

To qualify, you must also own and occupy your home full-time and meet income limits.

The following income limits apply:

If your household has one person living in it, you qualify if your income is less than $28,850.

For a two-person household, $32,950.

For a three-person household, $37,050.

For a four-person household, $41,150.

For a five-person household, $44,450.

For a six-person household, $47,750.

For a seven-person household, $51,050.

And your household has eight people living in it, you qualify if your income is less than $54,350.

"If you fit within the specific areas that this grant targets, you fit within the income requirements, just reach out and see if you qualify for this grant;" Hogan said, "because it's an incredible opportunity for you to make sure your home gets the repairs that it needs; and we are super excited to be able to offer this new grant process to the City of Warner Robins and its' residents,"

Head said, "Eight people that'll be chosen, but I believe God is going to choose the people that he thinks needs the most; and I pray-fully I am one of them."

Hogan encourages you to apply now, because it is a first-come, first-serve opportunity.

Baldwin County and Perry also received CHIP funds this year.

To apply, you can call Grant Specialists of Georgia at (229)-928-5954.