Warner Robins Police and Houston County Sherriff's Office explain reasons for chases through areas

Two high speed chases happened in Warner Robins over the weekend.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Over the weekend, there were two different police chases in Warner Robins. The police department pursued one and the other was by the Houston County Sheriff's office.

Officials with Warner Robins Police Department and the Houston County Sheriff's Office say this rarely happens.

"The policy is you evaluate the suspect with due regard for the citizens," Captain Clay Chambers with Houston County Sheriff's Department said.

That's part of the chase policy for the county. Warner Robins interim assistant police chief Roy Whitehead says their agency uses the same standard.

Over the weekend, Eric Jones Jr., 51, rammed his car into someone else's, fired shots, and then carjacked a person.

That's why officers decided to chase him.

"We were given the information, that he had fired at the gentlemen and rammed his vehicle. We got the flock camera hit and the tag located it -- he carjacked a lady and that's what the pursuit was about," Whitehead said.

Whitehead told 13WMAZ, pursuits aren't common but when someone is dangerous to others, they will pursue them.

The second car chase on Monday involved Houston County Sheriff's Office. Chambers says they have a few chases but they are not everyday occurrences.

"The deputies are trained to use due regard and do so, and such. The supervisors are also trained that if it doesn't meet policy or the location and the time of the pursuit, does not warrant a pursuit they will terminate the pursuit," Chambers said.

In 2020, we reported that Monroe County Sheriff's office had 31 pursuits in 2019. Lt. Kevin Williams with the patrol division for Monroe County says different situations warrant a chase.

"It could be somebody that just committed a murder in a county north of us or south of us, or wherever, so you really don't know who you're stopping and what their intentions are when you walk up to that vehicle," Williams said.