Police say the program will help them solve crimes quickly by registering more cameras, but residents and businesses can provide different levels of access.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Your outdoor home or business security cameras could help police solve a crime if you live in Warner Robins.

The Fusus program officially launched there on Friday, and police say it can provide them with important information that officers can use to solve crimes quicker.

Gold Cup Bowling WR's President and CEO David Rutherford says that helping to curb crime with new technology is an idea that they can roll with. They're even expanding their outdoor security for the new Fusus program.

"I thought it could be a good idea, as far as, we have things that have happened here in the past and I thought we could contribute," Rutherford said.

The program essentially notifies the Warner Robins Police Department that there is a camera at a certain location. If you decide you want to give the department direct access to the camera, you can. But if you don't, that is also an option, too.

On the website where camera owners can register their device, it says that registering your device just makes it easier for the department to reach out if they are looking for footage that could help solve a crime.

Rutherford says in the last six years, they saw six crimes where he needed to pull camera footage, and he's happy to keep helping the Warner Robins Police Department.

"If they can get the information a little bit sooner and not wake me up at 3:00 a.m. whenever we get a call that's not a bad thing either," Rutherford said.

Lt. Eric Gossman says the system should help solve many crimes.

"It would address any type of theft, arson type crime. We have peoples cars getting broken into or the porch pirate type things where are stealing packages," Gossman said.

He says it can help in larger crimes too like assaults, drive-bys or homicides.

You get to control what kind of access police get. Whenever a call is made, police can see what camera's are registered to the area, then they'll send out a link to request what your camera caught.

Businesses can even grant 24/7 access, giving the police more eyes on the ground.

"It's really an impact to help us respond to those crimes but investigate the crimes that go on in our community," Gossman said.

Rutherford says whether folks are coming to his place for fun, or traveling by in town, he wants everyone to be safe.

"We're here to help the community. It keeps everyone safe so that's what we're here for. We're here to help the community," Rutherford said.

Camera owners will have access to change their settings or deactivate the program whenever they please.

There are two options for signing up, which you can find here.

You can "register" your security camera to Fusus, which the police department recommends for home owners.

When you register your device, your camera gets put on a geographical map. Whenever a crime happens in your area, police may send a link requesting your footage from the time the incident took place.

Also, there is a separate option that is recommended for businesses called CORE. It let's you buy a device that connects police to live viewing of cameras. Standard package prices can range from $350 -$450.