Warner Robins remains understaffed, some people say it's impacting city services

On May 18, Kevin Lynch reported a water leak in his neighborhood. So far, the city hasn't fixed it.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Add the City of Warner Robins to the list of places still running into problems filling jobs.

Some people in Warner Robins believe it's affecting their city services.

For nearly two months now, people have been driving past water leaks in a Warner Robins neighborhood off Russell Parkway. People in the neighborhood have reported the leaks to the city, but so far, no one has come out to fix them.

More than 80,000 people live in the City of Warner Robins.

Kevin Lynch moved to town last year.

"I love the neighborhood, the neighbors are great, and the housing is kept up really nice around here. I guess the biggest concern I have, both sides of the streets just have water flowing down them," Lynch said.

On May 18, Lynch reported one of the water leaks in his neighborhood. So far, the city hasn't fixed it.

"It would be one thing if they weren't flagged and they didn't know about it, but they are flagged so the city does know about it," Lynch said.

He says the dripping water created algae and mold.

"In the 100 degree days, any type of water, you'd think, was evaporating," Lynch said.

Lynch believes the long wait for a repair is because the city is understaffed.

13WMAZ reached out to the city.

They confirmed his neighborhood leaks, but they declined to comment on the staffing.

"I don't know what the situation is or how many employees they have or how many are out on COVID or haven't returned back to work or stuff. It's a touchy subject," Lynch said.

According to an open records request 13WMAZ filed, 629 jobs out of 810 are filled. So, 181 remain empty.

Eight of those vacancies are in the water department and six of them are in the sewer department.

Those numbers come from the city's last pay period, June 26.

"I hope there is just some awareness to how much water is being wasted. To me, it matters; to others, they might just be driving by it and see nothing, but there is a cost to it and there is a value to that water, wherever the source is coming from," Lynch said.