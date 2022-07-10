Warner Robins responds to former city employee's sexual harassment case

Lawyers for the City of Warner Robins said the city did what it could to prevent the harassment, but that the woman failed to work with them to solve the problem.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Lawyers for the City of Warner Robins are asking a federal judge to throw out a sexual harassment lawsuit against city officials.

The woman's lawyers filed the lawsuit in May.

She said she was sexually harassed and physically assaulted by a coworker.

She also said the city and police didn't do enough to stop it.

13WMAZ is not naming her because she's an alleged victim in this case.

The woman worked for the City of Warner Robins in 2020 and 2021.

She says one male coworker harassed her, propositioned her, and then assaulted her while at work.

She says city leaders didn't do enough to keep the man away from her and didn't take her complaints seriously.

Now, the city is denying some of her complaints, but also acknowledging some parts.

She said one man from another department verbally harassed her.

After about two months, she claims, he assaulted her.

Now, the city is responding for the first time.

For example, the woman's lawsuit says the city hired an outside law firm to investigate her case.

She says they interviewed her, the alleged harasser, and others.

She also says their report found her allegations credible and said the city's sexual harassment policy was lacking.

On September 29, the city confirmed that investigation and said the report "speaks for itself."

After that investigative report, the city suspended the man for three days and required him to complete eight hours of sexual harassment training, but the woman says the harassment didn't stop there.

The May lawsuit also said the woman tried to take the matter to Warner Robins police in June 2020.

She claimed that an officer would not take a police report, but the city's response says that's not true.

They also confirmed that the woman met with her bosses in July 2020 to tell them about the harassment, but denied that they weren't sympathetic.

Warner Robins' response confirms that a second woman made a complaint against the same man in 2021; and according to the lawsuit, he was allowed to resign.

Lawyers for the City of Warner Robins said the city did what it could to prevent the harassment, but that the woman failed to work with them to solve the problem.

13WMAZ reached out to Mayor LaRhonda Patrick on Friday.

She inherited the case when she took office in January.

Patrick's office provided a statement on Friday:

“The City is unable to comment on active litigation; however, I will reiterate that this is a new day and a new Administration. As Mayor of the City of Warner Robins, my top two priorities are transparency and accountability, and this is especially true when it comes to the health and welfare of our city employees. Under my Administration, there will be zero tolerance for sexual harassment in the workplace. We will continue to provide employees a safe and healthy work environment.” - Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.

13WMAZ also reached out to the woman's attorney.

They did not respond.