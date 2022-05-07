Warner Robins votes to hire consulting firm for $10K a month to aid in financial administration

Mayor Patrick says even though they voted to hire the consulting firm, they're not going to stop searching for a new finance director.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins voted to hire a consulting firm Monday night.

One of the city's agenda items included Carron Solutions, a consulting firm. Mayor and council voted on a resolution to hire them so they could help the city's finance department.

Monday night, mayor and council unanimously voted to hire the company for consulting on government operations, management, organizational development, business development, and budgeting.

"We want to increase efficiency, but also be great stewards of taxpayers' dollars," Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said.

Mayor Patrick says the company will help the finance department manage the American Rescue Plan Act funds and the SPLOST funds; and she says they will help "increase revenues in other areas."

Councilman Charlie Bibb says it's smart to hire them.

"It's going to add people that have knowledge to our finance department and all different areas, not just the money. There's so much to government," Bibb said.

According to the resolution, they'll spend $10,000 a month, $120,000 a year on the company, once they sign the contract. Mayor Patrick also says it's a specialized service through one company instead of two different roles, so it's a "great price."

"During my administration, my goal is to outsource where we need a specialty person to do it, that can dedicate fully to that, but the key is we are not outsourcing -- they are actually going to work with us, in tandem with us. That's the focus here," Patrick said.

Mayor Patrick says even though they voted to hire the consulting firm, they're not going to stop searching for a new finance director.

The city's contract with Carron Solutions will be legally binding for one year.