'Impacting lives positively:' Warner Robins warming center needs volunteers

For two months starting the 9th, the Table at First Christian Church's warming center will be open every day of the week from 3pm to 8am.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — More than 50 people gathered at the Table at First Christian Church Monday to talk about their new, temporary warming center. With more and more people needing help, they're getting ready to open it for two months.

Sheets, pillows, and bunk beds are just the bare bones of the temporary warming center.

"It's just been amazing how the community has stepped up to help us with this," Wise said.

City Code enforcement officer Brian Wise says the people will keep the center running.

"It's not going to work without the volunteers," Wise said.

Theresa Thomas plans to help.

"I love serving, and I love feeding people," Thomas said.

If you want to join her, the center is looking for more people to pack lunches, serve dinner, and clean the kitchen.

"Cooking is my desire. The love of cooking is my desire to love my community, friends, and family. We all are one. So, we do not separate when it comes to loving our community and loving the Lord," Thomas said.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says the need is great.

"A lot of people just don't know they have a lot of homeless people inside of our community because they are hidden in plain sight every single day. We ride by them in the woods, and you don't even know that. So, there is a huge need right here in the City of Warner Robins and Houston County," Patrick said.

Mayor Patrick says the city plans to open its own 24/7 shelter, but she's hoping to see more people commit their time there.

"This is going to be life-changing for many people, and that's what it is about. Changing and impacting lives positively," Patrick said.

Wise says there are at least 154 homeless people in Warner Robins.

"The way we are able to reach them and bring them to know Christ and all and just to show them that we care and love on them. It's showing them there are people out here that care about them. It's just changing their life. I mean, that is what we are trying to do is change their lives, get them back into society," Wise said.

The mayor says the neat thing about the warming center is that it is a free resource for the homeless. Patrick says next week, city council may choose a building in downtown Warner Robins for the 24/7 shelter. But, for two months, starting the 9th, the church's warming center will be open every day of the week from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m.