WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Prom season is right around the corner and if you're looking for a deal, one event has you covered.

Girls going to an eighth grade dance, or junior or senior prom, can get a dress for free at the 'Slay Girl Slay' event at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

The event is organized by Trending With Kennedi, a fashion trend forecasting site run by Kennedi Ferguson.

"I was blessed enough to have two hard-working parents that work hard enough to get me a prom dress, but not every young girl has that luxury, cause I feel that is a luxury," Ferguson said. "So being able to help another young lady within my community get a prom dress is something that is very near and dear to my heart."

All you have to do is show up, but come with your student ID or recent report card in hand to verify your current grade.

Attendees can enter free raffles to win food vouchers to restaurants like Outback or Cheddars in Warner Robins, as well as gift cards to a nail, makeup or photography session.

Dresses will be organized by size and color, and girls will be allowed to try on two dresses at a time.

"We're going to have three fitting rooms and dressers to help the attendees in and out of the dresses," Ferguson said.

She says she'll have more than 130 dresses available, but it's best to come early.

While 10 new dresses were donated by an Atlanta boutique, Ferguson says most of them were given to her by people in the community. She's still accepting dress donations too.

"A good majority of the dresses are donated, a lot of individuals and an organization, 100 Women in Gold, they are a non-profit organization that help female athletes get scholarships, they donated a great bit of dresses as well," Ferguson said. "But a lot of people in the community have been so happy and eager just to donate dresses as well."

This is Ferguson's first event with her brand. She created Trending With Kennedi in 2015, but recently went full-time with it after getting her master's degree.

She hopes to continue helping women feel comfortable in their skin and put on more events like this in the future.

"I actually created the event about two months ago, so it was a little short notice, but we've been able to have a really good feedback from our community with helping us with this event," Ferguson said.

'Slay Girl Slay' will be held on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Baptist Church on Dunbar Road in Warner Robins in the Willie L. Reid Multi-Purpose Building, or fellowship hall. Raffles will be held every half-hour to an hour.

To donate any dresses, you can email Kennedi Ferguson at kennedichristina@gmail.com.

You can also follow Ferguson and Trending With Kennedi on Instagram and Facebook.