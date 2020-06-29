Volunteers were able to feed their community in more ways than one

MACON, Ga. — Monday morning, volunteers were up bright and early fighting against food insecurity at Deloris Toliver Park in Warner Robins.

Volunteers joined with the Houston County NAACP and Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to hand out over 150 boxes of groceries through a food drive, but volunteers didn't stop there. People also drove to senior communities around town to hand-deliver boxes of food.

Helping at food drives around Central Georgia inspired event organizer, Shirmetra Hood, to help fill the need herself.

"I just know there's a big need," says Hood. "We have a lot of seniors in the community that don't necessarily have family here to support them."

Hood wanted to make sure that senior citizens who can't make it out to food drives themselves didn't get overlooked.

"I had one lady who said, 'You know what, baby? I was just telling my daughter, they're having all these pantries around here and I can't even get to them,'" says Hood, "So I know that God placed that thought on my heart for a reason -- that there were really some people that needed it."

Overall, Hood estimates that over 300 people received food through Monday's event.

Hood hopes to plan another food drive and delivery in July with the Houston County NAACP.

She also encourages people to volunteer to help deliver food in the future.

