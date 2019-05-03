WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms is set to announce who will be acting police chief of the police department.

This comes after a closed session during a regular city council meeting on Monday.

Following that closed session, Chief Brett Evans sent an email to his department announcing he would be placed on administrative leave effective Tuesday.

Councilman Tim Thomas then confirmed to 13WMAZ that Evans would be retiring on April 19.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Warner Robins City Hall.