Woman, 4-year-old killed in fire at Warner Robins home

The fire happened at a home on Bowden Drive.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A woman and a 4-year-old are dead after a tragic fire at a Warner Robins home on Thursday.

The Warner Robins Fire Department says they were sent to a structure fire at Bowden Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

Two adults and five children lived in the home. All of them were taken to Houston Healthcare for treatment.

A 62-year-old woman and 4-year-old child later died. The fire department says they are not releasing their identities until the family is notified.

The fire is still under investigation, which they say is standard procedure for fatal fires.