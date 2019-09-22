WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When a substitute teacher got tired of seeing people hurt by gun violence, she decided to do something about it.

On Saturday Brittany Wynn hosted what she says is the first Anti-gun Violence Rally hosted by her nonprofit Black Girl Empowerment.

Law enforcement, local politicians, and people with firsthand gun violence experience all participated in the event at Fountain Park in Warner Robins, Wynn says.

"The purpose of this event is to bring awareness to gun violence all over the world and especially in our community. This event is not against guns but against the violence and misuse of guns," the rally's Facebook event page description said.

Wynn says gun violence does not discriminate.

“Gun violence is an issue that affects all races, all people and it's just getting out of hand, and I wanted to be the person that starts the conversation about gun violence and starts to bring awareness to this issue,” Wynn said.

Wynn says mentors were also present at the event to talk to anyone who felt like they needed help.

More information about the event is available on the rally’s Facebook event page.

