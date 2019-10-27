WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a man was shot inside of his apartment Saturday night.

A press release from Chief John Wagner says around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to the Chelsea Garden Apartments at 106 Wellborn Road.

That's where they found a 25-year-old man shot inside of his apartment by an unknown suspect.

The release says earlier that evening, officers responded to the same apartment as the 25-year-old victim's for a domestic call.

The victim and 23-year-old Lexus Bell were arguing, and afterwards a friend came to pick up the victim when Bell damaged the friend's car. The release says officers then arrested Bell for criminal trespass, but she was in custody when the shooting happened.

According to the release, the victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon where he underwent surgery.

The Warner Robins Police Investigations and Forensics Departments are still investigating the shooting, and the release says a potential suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information can call Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: 'This is my livelihood:' Photographer says $4,000 worth of camera equipment stolen at Macon wedding

RELATED: Man charged with stealing copper wire from Macon's Crystal Lake apartments

RELATED: 'Slow down:' Speeding through school zones in Houston County raises concerns

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.