WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — An unspecified number of people are injured after a train vs. car accident Monday afternoon.

According to a post from the Warner Robins Police Traffic Division, the accident happened on Watson Boulevard at Highway 247.

WRPD Chief John Wagner says traffic is backed up and is asking people to avoid the intersection.

There is no time frame for when the scene is expected to be clear. The names, number and severity of those injured has not been released yet.

13WMAZ has a reporter at the scene and this story will be updated as more information is available.

