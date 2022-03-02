Warrant: Bleckley County sheriff touched Atlanta judge's breast without her consent

It happened at the hotel where the Georgia Sheriff’s Association was holding its winter meeting.

ATLANTA — There are new details Thursday on an arrest warrant out for a Central Georgia sheriff.

The Cobb County Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual battery by Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody.

According to the warrant, it happened Jan. 18 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly hotel where the Georgia Sheriff’s Association was holding its winter meeting.

The warrant says Coody was at the bar after hours when he touched the breast of a woman there without her consent. It names the woman, who is a prominent Atlanta-area judge.

Cobb Police investigated her complaint and a magistrate judge issued a warrant for misdemeanor sexual battery for Coody 10 days later.

13WMAZ contacted the sheriff’s office and they said Coody is out of the country on a mission trip. He has not been arrested yet, so no mugshot is available at this time.

This case is still under investigation, and Cobb police say they will not be offering any additional statements.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more on this story on 13WMAZ News at 5 and 6.